Man found dead at abandoned house in Mayambara

Crime Reporter

A 48-year-old man was on Tuesday found dead on the veranda of an abandoned house in Mayambara, Seke, with a deep wound on the head.

The body of the victim identified as Daniel Mpindula was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post-mortem as police launched investigations into the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Zengeza are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Daniel Mpindula aged 48 was found dead on the veranda of an abandoned house near Chirigwati lnn, Mayambara on January 23, 2024.

“The victim had a deep wound on the middle of the head. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

