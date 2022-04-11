Man fatally stabs friend after catching him pants down with his girlfriend

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 30-year-old man from Shurugwi is now on the run after he fatally stabbed his friend whom he allegedly found pants down with his girlfriend.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the fugitive, Hardlife Mudzingwa of Tokwe Valley visited his girlfriend, at her homestead on Thursday night but she refused to open the bedroom door for him.

“He then forcibly gained entry through the window and found the girlfriend with his close friend, Blessing Mlotshwa(30). An argument ensued between the two and Mudzingwa drew a knife and stabbed Mlotshwa once in the neck before he fled the scene,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Mlotshwa died on the spot and the matter was reported to the Police.

“Police have since launched a manhunt for Mudzingwa and we are appealing to anyone with information that may help in his arrest to approach any nearest police station.”