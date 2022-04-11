Antipas dominates PSL monthly awards

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas has won the first two monthly awards after he was named the Castle Lager Coach of the Month for February and March 2022.

Antipas was rewarded for leading his team on a run of seven games unbeaten in the two months since the Premiership football returned from the extended Christmas holidays and AFCON 2021 break.

His find of the season Brian Muza scooped the player of the Month award for February while William Manondo, who appear to have reinvented himself since joining CAPS United from Harare City during the break, was crowned Player of the Month for March.

Castle Lager Award Winners

February:

Player of the month: Brian Muza (Chicken Inn)

Coach of the month: Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn)

March:

Player of the month: William Manondo (CAPS United)

Coach of the month: Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn)