Antipas dominates PSL monthly awards

11 Apr, 2022 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Antipas dominates PSL monthly awards Joey Antipas

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas has won the first two monthly awards after he was named the Castle Lager Coach of the Month for February and March 2022.

Antipas was rewarded for leading his team on a run of seven games unbeaten in the two months since the Premiership football returned from the extended Christmas holidays and AFCON 2021 break.

His find of the season Brian Muza scooped the player of the Month award for February while William Manondo, who appear to have reinvented himself since joining CAPS United from Harare City during the break, was crowned Player of the Month for March.

 

Castle Lager Award Winners
February:
Player of the month: Brian Muza (Chicken Inn)
Coach of the month: Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn)

March:
Player of the month: William Manondo (CAPS United)
Coach of the month: Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn)

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting