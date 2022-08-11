Man convicted for bashing two-year-old stepdaughter to death

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A MHANGURA man who fatally whipped his two-year-old stepdaughter in 2020 for soiling herself, has been convicted of murder.

Norest Svova (32) appeared before Chinhoyi High Court judge, Justice Philda Muzofa who convicted him of murder and sentenced him to an effective 10 years’ imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Ms Kesia Teveraishe told the court that Svova was angered by his stepdaughter who soiled herself along Hunyani River, in Mhangura, on August 30, 2020.

He used a stick to beat the toddler causing fatal injuries.

The girl’s mother, Elizabeth Dinhidza, was also attacked by Svova when she tried to restrain him from further inflicting harm on the child.

Svova continued beating up the toddler until she died before digging a shallow grave along the river banks in which he forced Dinhidza to help him bury the toddler.

He kept Dinhidza hostage to prevent her from reporting the crime.

Dinhidza escaped on October 11, 2020, and reported the murder to the police.

He was arrested by the police while searching for Dinhidza.