‘Man Cave 2019’ a roaring success

Dr Tich (Tichaona Sithole) of Get Rich Africa stresses a point during The Man Cave event at ZimParks in Harare.

Arts Reporter

It was fun-filled and educative for the gentlemen who attended the second edition of the Man’s Cave at the ZimParks Gardens in Harare over the weekend.

The event, which ran under the theme, “Man-to-man – Creating a better world for all”, saw some of the country’s seasoned motivational speakers and high-flying executives in attendance.

Some of those in attendance were Memory Nguwi, Dr Munyaradzi Mujuru, Chamu Chiwanza, Dr Tich, Reverend Obadiah Msindo and Dr Hosea Mapondera.

The event was an interactive platform that allowed men to relax, learn and network.

It was organised by BoldAds, a subsidiary of Zimpapers.

Guests were later entertained by upcoming musicians such as Chenai and Ocean 4, an all-male band.

DJ Lampy was on the turntables.

Some lucky winners walked away with holiday packages for two to Nyanga and Kariba, courtesy of Dawn Properties.

Dr Tich of Get Rich Africa randomly gave away R100 to 15 lucky men.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, “Man Cave 2019” host Shingai Mokina, said all went according to plan.

“We were happy with the turnout and how men are taking serious such events. We are tired of hearing different women’s groups doing certain things; gathering and agreeing on issues that develop themselves, among others.

“This is the time for men to also take note and do likewise. We should not be boastful or look down upon each other. Such events should be held because of their conducive and friendly environment,” he said.

Mokina, who is affectionately known as DJ Mox “The Moxinator” on popular radio station, Star FM, said the event was held as a belated Father’s Day celebration.

The event coincided with global commemorations for men’s health month.

Said Mokina: “I am sure the gentlemen who came can testify to how the sessions were fruitful. We learnt a lot. Little did we know about occupational and industrial vulnerabilities, grooming on professional lifestyle and our health, fitness as men.

“The speakers touched a lot and it reminded me of how our fathers used to tell us about such gatherings known as ‘padare’ and how they had an impact on the upbringing of a man.

“We celebrated belated Father’s Day in style.”

Mokina added that the event was also an opportunity to connect with other men from all backgrounds.

“Man Cave 2019” was supported by The Sunday Mail, Capitalk 100.4FM, The Herald and Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

It was sponsored by clothing retailer 4 May, Destiny for Africa Network and Men’s Clinic International.