Mamombe, Chimbiri application dismissed

Senior Court Reporter

CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri accused of faking their abductions sometime in 2020, had their application for discharge at the close of the State case dismissed.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure said the two need to explain how their cellphones uploaded materials on their social media platforms at the time they claimed to have been abducted.

Mrs Mushure also ruled that Mamombe and Chimbiri should also explain why they gave false statements to the police on the days they recorded their statements at the time they were admitted at Parktown Hospital after the alleged incident.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are expected back on September 15 for their defence case.