Zim women win second Quadrangular match

BEAST MODE…. Opening batter Modester Mupachikwa (left) receives her Player of the Match award after scoring a sizzling half ton in Zimbabwe Women’s cricket team win over UAE in Dubai on Monday morning

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women’s cricket team continued their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier with a 47-run win over hosts United Arab Emirates in the UAE Quadrangular T20i series at the ICC Academy Oval 2 in Dubai today.

The Zimbabweans, who beat USA by five wickets in their first match, won the toss and managed to put together 152 runs for the loss of two wickets in their allotted 20 overs. UAE could only manage 105/9 in response.

Opening batter Modester Mupachikwa was in fine form with her unbeaten 75 runs from 62 deliveries, which won her the Player of the Match award.

Skipper Mary-Anne Musonda also played an important knock after chipping in with 56 runs before she retired hurt. Musonda’s half ton came off just 36 balls.

The bowlers did not disappoint with Loryn Phiri shining bright with a brilliant 3-8. There were also two wickets apiece for Josephine Nkomo and Kelis Ndhlovu.

They will play their last game of the Quadrangular series tomorrow afternoon against Thailand. Thereafter, the team will then move to Abu Dhabi ahead of start of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The tournament starts this coming Sunday. Zimbabwe are set to face Papua New Guinea, Thailand and UAE in the Qualifier. Prior to their first game of the tournament, they will play a final warm up match against Scotland this Friday in Abu Dhabi.

Scorecard:

Zimbabwe 152/2 after 20 overs (Modester Mupachikwa 75*, Mary-Anne Musonda 56* retired hurt; Kotter 1-15, Kumari 1-29)

UAE 105-9 in 20 overs (Theresa Satish 39, Chaya Mughal 19; Loryn Phiri 3-8, Nkomo 2-13, Ndhlovu 2-14)