Makunde happy with new role in Namibia

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter 
FORMER Zimbabwe senior netball team coach Lloyd Makunde says his move to Namibia means a lot to his coaching career.
Makunde joined Namibia’s Desert Jewels as one of the assistant coaches this month.
“It means a lot to my career to be associated with another national team. This is the first time (coaching outside Zimbabwe).
“It’s been great working with this group,” said Makunde.
Mary Waya is the head coach while Makunde and Antoinette Wentworth are the two assistant coaches.
They have been tasked to qualify for next year’s World Cup.
“The technical team has been tasked to qualify for the World Cup, so that is the priority.
“Every team is playing to qualify and there is no small team, so it’s all about preparing enough for that task without any pressure.
“I expect stiff competition from all teams,” Makunde said.
The Africa World Cup qualifiers are scheduled for next month in Pretoria, South Africa.

