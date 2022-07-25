Gonye inducted into Hall of Fame

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Olympic Committee president Thabani Gonye was recently honoured by his former university after being inducted into the Augustana University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Gonye is among eight individuals that the university announced will be officially honoured at a ceremony to take place on September 23.

According to the university: “Thabani Gonye holds 14 top-10 marks in Augustana track history. Among those top-10 marks, he is the school record holder in the 60m dash in a time of 6.79 seconds while he is a member of the 4×400 indoor and outdoor school record-holding relay teams.

“He earned three All-America honors including a national runner-up in 1993 with the 4×400 relay team. He was a two-time NCC Outdoor Champion and holds the third-best time in South Dakota College history with his 46.79 in the 400m.”

He is a 1998 graduate of Augustana.

Gonye said he is honoured and humbled by the recognition.

“Greatly honoured and humbled for the recognition for induction to the Augustana University Athletics Hall of Fame! God is great and faithful. Once a Viking always a Viking!

“Thank you Augie family present and alumni.”

The other inductees are Ali Adamson (women’s basketball), Nate Bauman (baseball), Ben Nauman (football), Jay Sherer (wrestling) Rachel Stangler (women’s cross country and track and field), Kristi Villar (softball) and Brad Wierda (football).