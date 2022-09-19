Making public spaces safe for women campaign launched

UN Women Deputy Country Representative Loveness Makonese and renowned poet Albert Nyathi at the launch of the campaign

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

People must speak out strongly against sexual harassment and other forms of violence targeted at women and girls in public spaces, UN Women deputy country representative Loveness Makonese says.

Speaking at the launch of a campaign dubbed: “Creating safe and empowering public spaces for women and girls,” she said more effort was needed to rally voices against all forms violence in public spaces to ensure the freedom and participation of women and girls in social and economic life.

“This campaign and many of our effort under the Spotlight Initiative, is an opportunity for us as stakeholders and allies to speak boldly with one voice against the growing trend of sexual gender-based violence targeted at women and girls in public spaces,” Makonese said.

Sexual harassment and other forms of violence in public spaces is a daily reality for women and girls in Zimbabwe and most parts of the world.

It often happens on the streets, in public transportation, in and around schools or workplaces, public toilets, water and food distribution sites and parks.

“This reality reduces women’s and girls’ freedom of movement. It reduces their ability to participate in school, business, and public life,” the UN Women deputy country representative said.

“It limits their access to essential services and their enjoyment of cultural and recreational activities, and negatively impacts their health and well-being.”

The campaign will run from September 19 to 10 December 2022.

UN Women has been working with various local NGOs and community based organisations (CBOs) under the Spotlight Initiative supported through a partnership between the European Union and the United Nations to end violence against women and girls and harmful practices.

Zimbabwe is among the 20 countries in Africa, Latin America, Asia — Pacific and the Caribbean which have benefited from the four — year programme supported by the EU to the tune of US$30 million.

“Women’s empowerment through various initiatives by UN Women have helped me and other women to fully participate in income generating projects that have improved our livelihoods and reduced gender-based violence in our homes,” said Tsungai Mugariwa, a women’s representative of the Safe Market in Epworth.

“As women we now feel that we are now aware of our rights. As market women we experience a lot of abuse when buying vegetables at markets, boarding kombis and other public spaces.

“The creation of safe markets needs to be expanded to all areas so that we stop the abuse of women and girls in public spaces.”

Talent Jumo, director of Katswe Sisterhood, expressed concern over poor lighting, continued harassment of women and girls at bus ranks, markets and on major roads within the central business district.

“This campaign is very important for us to end violence in public spaces. Women and girls still face harassment within the CBD – women are getting robbed at Mshikashika ranks, at Mbare Musika market and at various alleys in the city,” she said.

“We are calling on the government and our local authorities to improve street lighting, to ensure safe and reliable public transport systems and to improve general security in areas where women are prone to robbery, harassment and violence within our cities.”

She said improved lighting, enhanced access to clean water and ablution facilities and having safe markets and accessible public spaces for people with disabilities was critical for ending harassment and other forms of violence against women and girls in public spaces.

Women’s rights activists said free movement of women can drive economic growth, but only if women are enabled to realise their rights and if law enforcement, private sector, government and civil society improve women’s safety in public spaces.