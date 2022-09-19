Devolution: Govt completes classroom block at Tongogara Secondary School

19 Sep, 2022 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Devolution: Govt completes classroom block at Tongogara Secondary School The completed classroom block

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Government through Hwedza Rural District Council has built a block of two classrooms for Tongogara Secondary School in Ward 4, Hwedza using devolution funds.

Now the school has three blocks of two classrooms each, with learners and parents thanking the New Dispensation for its commitment to improving the learning environment for pupils especially in the rural areas.

In an interview, learners also appealed for more classroom blocks for practical subjects.

“We are thankful to the Government and our council for the new classrooms. We appeal for more classrooms for our practical subjects like carpentry and also for a computer and a science laboratory, ” a Form 3 learner, Darlington Panashe Chigora said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting