Makaza seeks to make a difference in Chitungwiza Collen Makaza

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics Club chairperson Collen Makaza has said they will continue with their efforts to contribute to sport development in their community after successfully hosting the coaching and officials courses recently in Chitungwiza.

The club has been involved in organising athletics competitions in Chitungwiza and are spreading their wings to other areas to improve sport in the community.

The three-day courses ran from Friday to Sunday at Seke 6 High School.

They were organised through Harare Athletic Board and National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe. Participants received national certificates.

It also included a sports massage therapist course.

“We concluded the courses on Sunday and had certificate presentations for the officials and coaches. The turnout was good considering it was our first time to host these types of courses at Mr Pace Athletics Club.

“As the chairman I am happy because we organised a successful event.

“This is the beginning. Next year we are planning more, we are now including it on our calendar for next year. So our coaches will continue to learn new skills and trends in the sport,” said Makaza.

Some of their events are part of the NAAZ calendar.

