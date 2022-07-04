Makaza impressed by athletes’ performance at Econet Vic Falls Marathon

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

CORRECTIONAL Stars Athletics Club coach Collen Makaza says the results from the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon are a reflection of the support and hard work by their athletes.

The club’s pair of Jonathan Chinyoka and Patience Murowe were crowned winners of the marathon in the men and women’s section respectively. Kelvin Pangiso managed a third place in the men’s section.

Caroline Mhandu claimed the title in the half marathon, in the women’s category.

Makaza, who is the club’s coach, said the support they get from management and hard work by the athletes is paying dividends.

“First of all l want to thank ZPCS (Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service) management, all club executive members and all my technical team for supporting the club, giving us full time to do sport and specialising in sport.

“As Correctional Stars Athletics Club this is a big achievement to the club and it means we are working hard in training and have made good decisions in choosing right races to take part in.

“I am very happy. This is fantastic, a good day in the office to us as a club.

“Our hope is to qualify for major international races,” said Makaza after the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon on Sunday.