Mahiya rallies war vets against sanctions

Yeukai Tazira Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National War Veterans’ Association has embarked on a countrywide programme to mobilise its 60 000 members to participate in the anti-sanctions day scheduled for October 25.

The day was set aside by Sadc countries after they decided to take a stand against illegal sanctions imposed on the country through various activities in their respective countries.

Some SADC member states such as South Africa have already started conducting marches in support of Zimbabwe’s anti-sanction drive.

In an interview yesterday, the party’s Secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya, said they were mobilising their members to ensure they part of the day’s activities.

“The region has already started marching against sanctions,” he said. “We are expecting about 60 000 members to take part at the event from all the country’s 10 provinces.”

Cde Mahiya said he was going to embark on a nationwide tour to re-engage the war veterans in the fight against the illegal sanctions.

“In actual fact, as the Secretary of the War Veterans, I am going to use the third leg of my tour to reorganise the war veterans to fight the sanctions in our own way,” he said.

“I have been to Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Lupane and Gwanda and I am left with three or so provinces. So, the whole idea is to ensure that together with the masses we reorganise.

“Our erstwhile enemies have moved a gear up in their efforts to strangle African governments that were put in place through liberation wars waged especially in Sadc countries. The former colonisers are now using sanctions to suffocate African governments.”