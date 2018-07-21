Macron top aide detained for striking May Day protester

PARIS. – France’s Emmanuel Macron fired the head of his personal security detail yesterday but faced criticism for failing to act sooner, after video was released showing the man posing as a police officer and beating a protester while off duty in May.

Alexandre Benalla, who as Macron’s top bo`dyguard has long been a fixture by his side, was taken into custody for police questioning over the incident, which took place when Benalla appeared at May Day protests in a riot helmet and police tags.

He had initially been suspended for just 15 days and allowed to return to work. Just days ago, he was seen in public helping to organise security for celebrations for the return of France’s World Cup champion soccer team.

Lawmakers have launched a six-month parliamentary inquiry into the incident itself, the lenient initial punishment, the failure of the authorities to report Benalla promptly to the judiciary, and the broader question of “the circumstances under which people who aren’t members of the security forces have been or may be involved in policing duties”.

In the footage, which was released on Wednesday by Le Monde newspaper, Benalla can be seen dragging a woman away from a protest and later beating a male demonstrator. On Friday, French media released a second video which showed Benalla also manhandling the woman.

He had been given permission by the president’s office to attend the protests as an observer of the security operation, but had no authorisation to take part in police work.

The president’s office brushed off accusations that it had responded only because the nearly three-month-old videos had become public. It said the decision had now been taken to fire Benalla because the bodyguard had improperly obtained a document while trying to make his case over the accusations.

“New facts that could constitute a misdemeanour by Alexandre Benalla were brought to the president’s attention,” an official at the presidential palace told Reuters. “As a result … the presidency has decided to start Alexandre Benalla’s dismissal procedure.” – France24/Reuters