Rampant Pakistan make a mockery of Chevrons

FAKHAR Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in an ODI as his inspired knock spearheaded a 244-run victory over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo yesterday.

Fakhar’s superb 210 not out broke the 21-year-old record of Saeed Anwar in becoming Pakistan’s highest ever scorer in this format, as Pakistan also set a national record total ending on 399-1.

The 28-year-old’s 430 runs in the series has seen two centuries, and is 145 more than any other batsman.

Pakistan now lead the series 4-0 and will hope to end the tour with a clean sweep in tomorrow’s final game at Bulawayo.

The opening stand between Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar provided 304 runs, the highest by an international opening pair, before the former was caught on 113 off Wellington Masakadza (1-78).

Asif Ali’s 50-run cameo off 22 balls kept the momentum going however, setting Zimbabwe a daunting total of 400 to win.

The hosts were never in contention as Usman Khan (2-23) sent Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (3) and Tarisai Musakanda (10) back to the paviliion in the first six overs.

Captain Hamilton Masakadza (22) was caught off Junaid Khan (1-32) after a spirited knock, effectively ending the contest as Junaid got his 100th ODI wicket.

The Zimbabwean middle order put up a fight, with Elton Chigumbura (37) and Donald Tiripano (44) making the score respectable.

However, Shadab Khan (4-28) and Faheem Ashraf (2-16) ensured that their resistance was broken as they eventually lagged to 155 all out in the 43rd over.

Five Unique Records Held By Pakistan In ODIs

Wasim Akram: The cricketers with hat-tricks in Tests and ODI

The ‘‘Sultan of Swing’’, Wasim Akram, holds the unique record of picking up a hat-trick in Test cricket (vs Sri Lanka) as well as in ODIs (vs Australia and West Indies).

He shares this record with Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami. Akram is one of the best left-arm bowlers of all time. He, along with Waqar and Imran, introduced the art of reverse swing.

Waqar Younis: The man who put the reverse into swing

Waqar Younis played alongside Wasim Akram and these two legends created the most lethal bowling attack in 1990s. Waqar was the master of the late in-swing, designed to hit the base of the leg stump.

Waqar has the unique record of having the most 5-wicket haul in the history of ODIs.

He picked 13 fifers in 262 matches.

Saqlain Mushtaq: Fastest to reach 150, 200 and 250 wickets

Pakistani spin-bowler, Saqlain Mushtaq, is a record-breaking wicket-taker. He is perhaps the first off-spinner to master the art of ‘doosra’.

His unparalleled achievement in cricket is that he is the fastest bowler to reach 150 wickets (78 matches), 200 wickets (104 matches) and 250 wickets (138 matches) in ODIs.

Mushtaq, however, lost his place in the squad after Danish Kaneria rose to prominence.

Wakram-Sharjah: Most ODI wickets on a single ground

The Akram-Waqar pair is so legendary that they have made their ways into this list again. Akram and Sharjah were a match made in heaven, as the swing bowler always seemed to be at his best at this cricket ground.

Akram has taken an unprecedented 122 wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and his compatriot Waqar Younis follows him with 114 at the same venue.

Shahid Afridi: 8000+ ODI runs and 350+ ODI wickets

Shahid Afridi is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best all-rounders in the history of ODI cricket.

One of the biggest Pakistani icons of the game, Afridi is the first person to cross the 8,000-run mark and 350 wickets in ODI history.

He is also the player to score the 3rd fastest century in ODI cricket. – Yahoo.