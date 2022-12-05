Macmillan scores ton in India

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-19 top order batsman Campbell Macmillan was in top form at the weekend after scoring a century in the victory over Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association in India.

The young Chevrons, who are currently on tour of India at the invitation of Omtex ICWC, won the 45-over match by 133-runs.

Macmillan finished the match unbeaten on 122 runs. Zimbabwe were asked to bat first after losing the toss and they plundered 327/7 in their 45 overs.

Opening batsman Ronak Patel (50), Brendon Sungro (45) and captain Mathhew Schonken (43) also weighed in with some fine knocks.

But it was Schonken who was named Man of the Match for his all-round performances. The Zimbabwe Under-19 skipper produced a scintillating bowling spell of 4-37 as the Indian side was reduced to 194/9 in their 45 overs.

The Zimbabwe Under-19s have had a number of matches arranged for them by their hosts Omtex ICWC, who have simultaneously accommodated the Zimbabwe Under-19 girls for a training camp in the Indian sub-continent.

The women’s Under-19 side is using the tour as part of the preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa next year.