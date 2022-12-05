Harare City player jailed for mutoriro

Senior Court Reporter

HARARE City FC player Jerry Chipangura (24) has been jailed for 14 months for possessing 40g of methylenedioxymethamphetamine – commonly known as mutoriro he intended to sell in the city.

Chipangura was jailed by Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

On June 30 this year, at around 8pm, police were informed that Chipangura was dealing in meth in Mabvuku, Harare.

Detectives went to New Mabvuku where they found him along John Tapedza Road.

Detectives identified themselves before searching him and found 40g of meth in a small Adidas black bag that he was carrying.

The drug was in two sachets.

Field tests on the drug carried out in his presence tested positive for meth