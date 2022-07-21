Macheso working on videos for new album

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

SUNGURA ace, Alick Macheso, has initiated talks with various local top video producers, including Vusa ‘Blaqs’ Hlatshwayo, for the production of videos for songs on his latest offering “Tinosvitswa Nashe”.

Orchestra Mberikwazvo manager Tich Makahamadze revealed that they approached various video producers to work on the project, which they expect to start next week.

Makahamadze said they have tasked them to come up with scripts so that they will pick the best.

“We are expecting to start working on the videos on Tuesday.

“So far we gave various video producers tasks to develop a script for the song Kutadzirana, which we want to start working on before our United Kingdom tour.

“We will be touring the United Kingdom in the coming weeks and we hope we will be done with the initial stages of the videos,” he said.