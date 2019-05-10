Macheso takes Borrowdale dance back to source

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

It is likely to be a thrilling encounter at the 58th annual Castle Tankard horse race at Borrowdale Racecourse when musicians spice up the day with their acts.

Zimdancell will be represented by Enzo Ishall, while sungura maestro Alick Macheso will take his “Borrowdale” dance back to source.

The “Borrowdale” dance routine imitates a galloping horse and Macheso made it his trademark in the early days of his career.

The Stallion as Enzo Ishall is affectionately known, will complement an anticipated big act from tried, tested and accepted king of sungura, a man who has long wowed fans at the same event for years.

Macheso has been in very good form, beefing up his performance by sometimes giving his children Esau and Tatenda, a chance to share their talent in what he has been calling an introduction of the new generation.

The Extra-basso, as Macheso is affectionately known, will also be armed with a NAMA-nominated album “Dzinosvitsa Kure”, which has been doing very well throughout the year.

Though Enzo Ishall has been on the receiving end of negative criticism after releasing string of less impressive songs, music lovers are still enjoying last years’ hits “Kanjiva”, “Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka”, and “Magate”.

He has also proven time and again that he is a force on stage, and with aid of sing alongs he will do exceptionally well.

Castle Tankard is an annual horse race that has many entertainment features including braai and music around it.

Delta Beverages’ general manager for lagers division Dr Munyaradzi Nyandoroh, said other brands in the Delta family will be sponsoring different races.

“The premier quality race will be the feature race on May 11 at Borrowdale Park race track on a race card with 7 other races all sponsored by Delta’s brands namely Coca-Cola, Castle Lite, Golden Pilsener, Zambezi, Chibuku Super, Bohlinger’s, Castle Tankard, Carling Black Label.

“All is set for a perfect outing for everyone,” he said.

“This year’s race is sponsored to the tune of RTGS$100,000 and if lady luck does not smile on you on Saturday, you can always wear your cool hat and enjoy a perfect cold Castle. This is a family event not to miss.”