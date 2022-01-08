Macheke attempted heist: Victim narrates painful ordeal

Mr Sherpard Haruzivi at his home in Macheke showing the news crew broken windowpanes as a result of gunshots

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

It was soon after Christmas. Decorations and jingle bells still hung on many ceilings of homes, and trees too, the wind lightly blowing them as if slowly dancing to one of the famous Christmas carols.

The day was December 28, the countdown to the year 2022 had begun, with only a few days remaining.

The festive season was indeed a time for love, family and everything good, and this was no different for the Haruzivi family of Macheke, Mashonaland East Province.

Like most people, Mr Sherpard Haruzivi (41), of House number 22, Springfield, Macheke, his wife Dephine Makokola (32) and their 10-month-old daughter Moreblessing, their three other kids and other relations went about their lives and minding their own business.

Yet, lurking in the thickness of night, a group of seven armed robbers had allegedly set out a plan to attack the Macheke family changing their lives forever.

An attack on his family by the robbers who broke into their home left his 10- month-old baby dead, wife with injuries sustained after being shot.

Events that unfolded that night shattered the peaceful night — pushing Haruzivi to the limits as he, alone, tried to defend his family.

Following the incident, The Herald visited Mr Haruzivi at his Macheke home.

In the company of his relatives and visibly stressed, he was at first reluctant to narrate his ordeal.

It took considerable effort to persuade him to share his story.

“It was around 1am and we were all asleep when these robbers attacked us. I do not know what they used to open the front door, but they twisted and bent the lever and the door gave in.

“Some of the robbers proceeded to where one of my relatives Nimrod Chirenda was sleeping and pointed a gun at him, threatening and eventually forced him to sit down,” recalled Mr Haruzivi.

He explained how some of the thieves came straight to the door of the room where he and his wife and a 10-month old baby were sleeping and broke it.

“One of them opened fire while demanding money. ‘Hatibve pano tisina mari’, they shouted.

“They fired more shots and one of the bullets shot my child who was sleeping on the bed killing her instantly while the other one hit my wife and seriously injuring her.

“I then fired back at them, and that is when they retreated and rushed outside. While out of the house, they continued firing through the bedroom and dinning window breaking window panes.

“Everyone here was scared while my wife was crying after our daughter was killed.”

Mr Haruzivi said he instructed his family to remain indoors since the robbers were still around and firing gun shots at them.

In a typical movie style, the robbers rushed to their gateaway car, but surprisingly came back into Mr Haruzivi’s yard and started firing more shots.

“I remained inside the house when they had all rushed outside. I slowly moved and hid behind the front door. The robbers then ran to their vehicle which was parked outside the gate and they drove in the yard and started firing again.

“They parked the vehicle facing the front door with its lights on. They used the car lights to see everywhere since there was no electricity and they had dropped their torches which they had before,” he further explained.

Mr Haruzivi said he is sure the robbers were now looking for him because they continued firing, the gunfire deafening.

“I was hiding behind the door and managed to fire back at their vehicle. That is when they drove out at high speed and vanished into the darkness.

“Honestly I am hurt, losing my child in those circumstances. I am in pain, we are all in pain. My only wish is that these people who did this face justice. They should rot in jail.”

Moreblessing, who was their last born has since been buried in Macheke.

Reports say after the seven robbers sped-off, a report was made to the police who quickly responded and tracked them down.

The robbers did not know, probably, that the vehicle they had earlier stolen was fitted with a powerful tracking system, and the device sold them out.

After receiving the report, detectives launched a manhunt of the suspects and managed to intercept them at Virginia farm, a few kilometres from Macheke.

The cunning robbers engaged in a fierce shoot out with the police.

Feeling the intensity of the heat, the robbers abandoned their getaway vehicle and took to their heels.

When the police finally managed to reach and inspect the vehicle, they discovered that there were stains of blood inside, indicating that one of the robbers was hit and injured.

Police dog section was roped in and the manhunt continued resulting in one of the robbers, Gift Nhema being caught.

Five others were later arrested and have since appeared in court facing charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery.

They were all denied bail.

The seventh suspect is still at large.

They are Panganai (36), Pearson (29) and Brian (38) Machipisa from Unit L and O in Chitungwiza, Trust Sakavengwa (37) of Unit P, Chitungwiza, Clemence Muterengwende (38) of Murisa Village under Chief Seke and Gift Nhema (32) of Ward 8, Madish, Shamva.

In 2022, armed robbers should be wiped out, the fight against the vice by the security forces should be intensified, and bring sanity to beautiful Zimbabwe.