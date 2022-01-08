Chikaka bemoans lack of junior development

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

FORMER Monomotapa, Highlanders, Dynamos and Warrior’s midfielder Beaven Chikaka has bemoaned the lack of junior football development in the country.

Chikaka, who also played top-flight football in Botswana, is now in charge of a development side, Prime Rangers Academy, that has teams ranging from Under-11, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-21.

The former midfielder said the lack of a deliberate development programme has created a huge problem for the Zimbabwe national team as currently there are no young players to fill the gaps left by those getting into retirement like Khama Billiat.

The Churchill High product believes he has taken the right path of developing youngsters who, with proper guidance, will leave a mark and represent the country and the nation at large.

“I am now retired and it was a long tiresome football journey which began here in Ruwa where there was vibrant junior football development growing up.

There was support from everyone, from parents to school authorities, which helped in producing some good players.

“There is, however, a challenge of resources as most parents cannot afford to pay some required subscriptions, which includes transport costs.

There are a lot of good players whose talent will just go unnoticed as the players lack exposure,’’ said Chikaka.

Chikaka is now in charge of Prime Rangers Academy where he is working with Godfrey Moyo, who also had a stint with the now-defunct former Premiership side Motor Action.

During his playing days, the championship winning midfielder managed to play in the Champions League with Monomotapa and has several accolades which he won.

Meanwhile, Prime Rangers Academy, a former ZIFA Eastern Region Division One Soccer League side, successfully held their annual awards, which saw Wellington Tarakinyu being voted Player of the Year at a colourful ceremony in Ruwa recently.

The team, which has since resorted to an academy, is now playing in the Challenge League for Under-21s as a development side.

Tarakinyu, an upcoming midfielder, was chosen as the best player and was said to be a talented and well-disciplined player.

The 19-year-old was outstanding in the Challenge League where they got into the finals twice, first falling to BN Academy and in the second attempt they were defeated by Efenburg Academy.

The young midfielder said he was happy for the recognition and will work hard as he looks forward to become a professional footballer.

“I am very happy to have won this medal and it comes at a cost as I have worked hard.

There are a lot of good players and being voted as the best is very exciting.

“I am now looking forward to this year where we hope to win everything that will come our way.

I would like to thank our sponsor for his resilience in continuing to promote junior football as he is not focusing only in Ruwa but Goromonzi, Mabvuku, Tafara and Eastview,’’ said Tarakinyu.

Club owner, Samuel Horonga, said he is happy for the support he is getting from the parents and urged them to continue with the way they are doing.

“Sport gives discipline to these youngsters and I would like to thank all the parents who have come to cheer programme,” he said.

Prime Rangers Awards Winners

Player of the Year Under-11: Cephas Doko

Most Improved Player Under-11: Allan Vale

Most Disciplined Player: Kennedy Tarubvunza

Player of the Year Under-14: Advocate Nyakarombo

Most Improved Player Under-14: Advocate Nyakarombo

Most Improved Player Under-14: Declain Nawu

Goalkeeper of the Year: Kudakwashe Taremba