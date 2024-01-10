Lupane Local Board gets new fire tender

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Lupane Local Board has received a new Belarusian-made fire tender from the Government, as part of efforts to combat the threat of veld fires in the District and other related incidents.

The region has experienced a high number of veld fires in recent months, with the district of Lupane being the hardest hit in Matabeleland North.

Posting on his official X account, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said the new fire tender will provide much-needed firefighting capacity and support for the people of Lupane.

“Mat North Province had the second highest hectarage burnt by veld fires. And the worst-hit district in the province was Lupane. That position is about to change as Lupane Local Board has just received a Belarusian-made fire tender from Govt.”

The district has been struggling to attend fire outbreaks. In the past year alone, Matebeland North accounted for over 25 percent of all veld fires reported nationwide, with the district of Lupane suffering the greatest losses.