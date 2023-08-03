Long queues as mourners pay last respects to Baba Guti

International Executive, Greater Harare pastors and Highfield province pay their last respects to the National Hero and founder of Zaoga Forward in Faith Ministries International, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Hundreds of mourners from all walks of life braved the chilly weather yesterday to throng the Ezekiel Guti International Convention Centre in Glen View 7, Harare to pay their last respects to the late national hero and founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith Ministries (ZAOGA FIF) , Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti.

Viewing of the body of Archbishop Ezekiel body started yesterday and will continue until tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa honoured the late clergyman by declaring him a National Hero for his outstanding work as a religious leader for over 75 years.

Glen View 7, one of Harare’s high density suburbs came to a standstill, as a hearse carrying the body of the late Archbishop Guti arrived, just under a a month after his death in South Africa on July 5 at the age of 100.

People from all walks of life quietly filed into the 8 000 seater auditorium with some curtseying as they reached the coffin, while others bowed their heads.

Thousands were wearing Zaoga T-shirts emblazoned with Baba Guti’s image and inscribed “Till we meet again”.

The atmosphere inside the centre was very sombre but dignified whilst the mood outside was respectful but noisy as several people jostled to get inside after a long wait.

As early as 8am people had already started queueing despite the chilly weather and a quiet number of people remained in the queue despite the sudden change of programme.

The programme, which was originally scheduled to begin in the morning, began in the late afternoon, and many attendees had to return home, however, a sizable portion of the crowd stayed behind, despite the chilly weather , and eventually paid their respects.

“I had to wait and pay tribute,” said a 37-year-old Mr Daniel Denga who had travelled 80 kilometres to have a final glimpse of Archbishop Guti. “I came all the way from Shamva and had to say goodbye. He was a true man of God , he fought a good fight.”

“I feel committed to share the very last moment before they’re going to bury him,” said another follower of the late Clergyman, Ms Perpetual Zimunya from Glennorah District.

“As a single lady , I would like to thank God. It’s not easy to live in such a world where single ladies are going wild but I have managed to stick to the word of God because that’s what our father taught us.”

Like many in the crowd , Elder Joice Hapaguti from Hatfield District wanted to say goodbye to the “extraordinary” man.

“I am a proud owner of different companies, “ Elder Hapaguti said.

“Archbishop Guti taught us to be independent and today we are celebrating his life because he empowered us as women and we are driving our own cars.”

Ms Dambudzo Muchengetwa of Budiriro 1 shared the same testimony heaping praises to the late Archbishop Guti for moulding them to be straight women.

“I lost my husband a few years ago and I vividly remember what our father taught us. He advised us to avoid prostitution and find ethical ways to get money, and I still abide by his advice.”

Many turned up in groups, bearing flags or wearing Tshirts inscribed “Go well Father.”

“I was hoping that the service would start early but I am happy that we eventually made it,” Ms Angeline Kwenda who traveled more than 132km from Hwedza said. “ I wanted to go back home today but I have no option but to sleep here in Harare and go back to Hwedza tomorrow.”

The church had directed that only International executive, Greater Harare pastors and high field chapters to pay their respect yesterday but the situation on the ground indicated otherwise.

It was not just Zimbabweans paying homage, many foreigners were also present from as far as South Africa , Malawi and Zambia.

“I’m here because he gave me the chance to see God,” Mr Sinkosi Nalini from South Africa said. “Through his preachings, my life completely changed and I had to come here to pay my last tribute.”

Until Friday, there will be no public gathering or services at the centre, but people will be free to go and pay their respects and there will be ushers and security personnel to guide the proceedings.

On Sunday people from across the globe are expected to fill the 60 000 seater national sports stadium for a special day of worship.

Apart from evangelism, the ZAOGA FIF leader Archbishop Guti spearheaded the provision of social services by his church and sponsored the setting up of Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University in Bindura as well as Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare