Shurugwi political arson: Violence has no place in Second Republic

One of the houses burnt in Shurugwi by suspected activists

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

Violence has no place in the Second Republic! No to hate speech, fighting, arson, or whatever form of violence may choose to manifest.

Elections will come and go, but we will all remain Zimbabweans.

Respect, tolerance, unity and love among the people should abide at all times.

However, to rogue elements who may attempt to derail the prevailing peace in the country the full wrath of the law should and will catch up with them.

In the Second Republic there are no sacred cows when it comes to dealing with penchants of violence.

Last Saturday, suspected CCC goons went on a rampage burning homes, properties, livestock and valuables belonging to Zanu PF members in Shurugwi.

Ten houses were burnt in Shurugwi North Constituency among them three huts and livestock belonging to Zanu PF Hanke-B district chairwoman Anna Mangena.

Other Zanu PF members who fell victim are Ever Chitata, Getrude Munyoro, Tendai Sithole, Lot Chivese and Miriam Chivese whose homes, personal belongings and livelihoods, including livestock, were lost during the ugly scene.

The barbaric act is indeed a disgrace and has no place in a peaceful Zimbabwe.

It was once again a manifestation of the opposition’s ugly hand of violence meant to tarnish the country’s goodwill ahead of the August 23 elections.

President Mnangagwa, a champion of peace, has since directed that no stone should be left unturned in dealing with the Shurugwi penchants of violence.

This violence script by the CCC has been written before, but once beaten, twice shy; police have already arrested two suspects Edson and Edwin Madhuveko in connection with the arson attacks.

Like always whenever the full wrath of the law catches up with the perpetrators the opposition will cry more than the bereaved citing “persecution”.

Not so long ago, the CCC deputy chairman and Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala was arrested in connection with the violence after he had allegedly instigated party supporters to carry out in Nyatsime.

The nation is now familiar with these shenanigans and incidents of staged violence, which are designed to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe, especially whenever there is an international event or elections in the country.

During the skirmishes in Nyatsime, more than 20 families were also left homeless, while businesses counted losses with schools being shut down after CCC activists went on a rampage in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza.

Tuckshops and vehicles were also destroyed after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime, an offshoot suburb of Chitungwiza.

The trail of destruction by the opposition activists left 20 houses destroyed, 13 shops and six tuck-shops windowless and ransacked at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre.

The marauding mob also torched a gazebo at the shopping centre where four cars were not spared the wrath of the activists who had allegedly been incited by Sikhala to avenge the death of Moreblessing Ali, a victim of gender-based violence.

On Monday while officiating the Muchesu Coking Coal project in Binga, President Mnangagwa slammed the Shurugwi violence perpetrators saying culprits should be held accountable for their actions which seek to tarnish the goodwill of the country.

“We want peace, peace in this country, before, during and after the elections. We reject violence. If CCC burns houses in Shurugwi we don’t want that.

“I have instructed the police to track them down and they tell us who told them to burn the houses, then we also ask those that sent them who they got those instructions from, is it from another master,” he said.

The President added: “We must reject those parties that cause division and suffering among our people. The Lord blesses people who maintain peace.”

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Edson and Edwin who were seen running away from the scene of the burning huts.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police also confirms six reports from Hanke area, Tongogara, Shurugwi where complainants, with some not inclined towards any political party, had their 10 houses burnt on July 29,2023 during the night.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns criminal elements who are taking advantage of the current election mood in the country to settle marital and family scores that the law will ruthlessly deal with them,” he said.

Police also warned political parties to counsel supporters and resolve either inter-party or intra-party disputes without resorting to violence.

“We also appeal to politicians to tell their members the truth on incidents to avoid misleading the nation,” he said.

Police also said the law would take its course on anyone involved in cases of political violence despite one’s stature, identity or political affiliation.

CCC has a well-choreographed history of orchestrating violence.

Its double candidates in St Mary’s Constituency had their supporters and family members attacked including Freddy Masarirevu’s supporter who was left for dead by a group of people aligned to one Brighton Mazhindu’s camp.

Mazhindu, a former councillor, was also nominated together with Masarirevu to stand as a CCC candidate in St Marys.

Thirty-nine CCC members were also recently arrested for attacking Zanu-PF supporters and destroying their offices in Chitungwiza.

In a case of inciting violence, a CCC activist based in the United Kingdom was jailed for three years for inciting public violence using his Facebook page.

William Chinyanga was convicted on two of the four charges of “encouraging terrorism” after he called for the overthrow of the Zimbabwean Government in a series of speeches live-streamed on Facebook last year.

The Kingston Crown Court sentenced Chinyanga to three years in prison and an extended licence period of one year.