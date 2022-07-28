Local innovations fuelling Zim industrialisation

President Mnangagwa tours the Verify Engineering gas plant accompanied by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira (second from left) at Feruka in Mutare yesterday.

Fungi Kwaramba in MUTARE

LOCAL innovations are central to the country’s realisation of Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-class economy through cutting-edge inventions that respond to local and external demands, President Mnangagwa has said.

Less than a year after commissioning an oxygen and nitrogen plant at Feruka, which is nestled in the mountains of Mutare, President Mnangagwa was yesterday here again to commission the acetylene gas plant, a product of the industrious and innovative Verify Engineering, a Government-owned company that now produces all the three gases that are essential to the ongoing infrastructure development, industrial growth, and the health sector.

Acetylene is a utility industrial gas, which combined with oxygen, forms oxy-acetylene that is used for metal fabrication. It is also used as a reagent in chemical production processes. It improves the quality of cut metals and enhances the efficiencies of gas across industries.

As such its production in Zimbabwe, which is set to cut prices in half, comes in handy as the country is set to start exploiting huge iron ore deposits in Manhize, a US$1bn project that is set to position the country as the biggest steel producer in Africa.

This feeds into the national aspirations to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle-class economy through the lifting of thousands of people from poverty, employment creation, home-grown solutions, and restoring the dignity of Zimbabweans as enunciated in the National Development Agenda 1 (NDS1).

Particularly, in the face of global supply chain disruptions caused by conflicts and drawing lessons from the disruptive Covid-19 pandemic, President Mnangagwa said Verify Engineering has been a pacesetter in building resilience through innovations, and other companies should not only take a leaf, but also complement it by stepping up to the plate.

“Given the ongoing infrastructure development and growth of industries in our country, products from this particular plant are set to propel the industrialisation and modernisation of our economy, with regards to steel and metal-based fabrication,” President Mnangagwa said.

Already, VE has acquired eight oxygen/nitrogen filling stations with two having been installed at Feruka, while others are going to be installed across the country.

The company has opened branches in Hwange, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Harare, Chitungwiza, Masvingo, Chiredzi and Mutare with more local depots on the cards while in terms of exports, VE has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health of Mozambique to supply liquid oxygen.

The contract with several hospitals in Mozambique is also a product of President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy which prioritises international trade.

“In line with the national development philosophy of the Second Republic, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, it is commendable that Verify Engineering is building internal capacities, which have enabled the company to locally develop and produce the hi-tech and tangible engineering works we are seeing here today.

“The various business units of Verify Engineering have proven the company’s capacity to design complex works from the concept stage, through the engineering and procurement right up to the construction stages. These production units, which also encompass products such as oxygen and nitrogen, graduate the entity into a ‘One-Stop Shop’, making the company more competitive on the market.

“Similarly, the deployment of reverse engineering to produce spare parts for the business units installed here is in line with our country’s ‘Made in Zimbabwe, Buy Zimbabwe and Build Zimbabwe’ initiative and our country’s Import Substitution Strategy.

“The engineering and construction competencies being enhanced by Verify Engineering entail the spread of professional consultancy services to local and external destinations. This is commendable.

“It is noteworthy that Verify Engineering has been contracted to do similar works in some local institutions and the neighbouring sister Republic of Mozambique. Furthermore, the organisation is applauded for engendering a culture of creativity, innovation, self-belief, and an environment of limitless possibilities”.

Further, the President exhorted Verify Engineering to broaden its production strategies as well as marketing and sales mix for increased footprints in local, regional and international markets.

“Always keep in mind the bigger goal of ensuring that your products feed into the regional integration agenda as well as the overall SADC, COMESA and African Union industrialisation roadmaps. My Government will continue to facilitate an enabling environment for the organisation to grow in line with its strategic vision and national imperatives.”

The achievements of Verify Engineering are also a direct result of the Government’s Education 5.0 philosophy that was introduced at the advent of the Second Republic, where institutions of higher learning play a pivotal role in the country’s modernisation and industrialisation through practical and responsive education.

And to nurture this, President Mnangagwa has introduced industrial parks and innovative hubs at all State-run universities, where he is Chancellor, giving talented youths the platform to shine.

The commissioning was also attended by Zanu PF Chairman and Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Manicaland Province, Nokuthuka Matsikenyeri, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, ICT and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries and services chiefs.

Zimbabwe has embraced the Fourth Industrial Revolution in which education, science and technology are intricately connected to all development aspects.

“I call upon higher education institutions and associated start-ups such as Verify Engineering to boldly and unapologetically seek new frontiers by developing solutions and products that accelerate the industrialisation, modernisation and socio-economic development.

“I am confident that all your activities are ensuring that one of our greatest national assets, the brainpower of our young people, is effectively deployed to secure the sustainable economic prosperity of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

“The initiative, faith and patriotism shown by our people, especially the private sector, in the products of Verify Engineering by sourcing their gas requirements from this entity, is most welcome.

“I challenge more of us, including Government ministries, departments and agencies, to support the products and services being developed and produced by local companies. The ‘Made in Zimbabwe’ products must be our first choice.

“Meanwhile, stakeholders and value chain users of locally made products are encouraged to continuously engage and give feedback in the spirit of improving the quality of our goods and services,” said President Mnangagwa.