Livestock movement in eastern parts banned

THE Government has issued a restriction order on livestock movement in some eastern parts of the country to contain the spread of foot and mouth disease, according to statements from the Department of Veterinary Services.

The Buhera District veterinary office, under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, has issued an indefinite quarantine order on livestock movement in the area.

This follows the report of “at least 200” suspected cases of foot and mouth disease in the district. Similarly, the Chikomba district veterinary office also issued a quarantine order banning livestock movement due to “quite a number” of foot and mouth cases reported in the area recently.

Both statements emphasised that during this indefinite duration, no ruminant animals (cattle, sheep, goats) or pigs will be allowed to be moved or stray from the affected districts in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

Foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious viral illness affecting cattle, sheep, pigs, and other cloven-hoofed animals. It causes fever, blisters in the mouth and on the feet, and lameness, leading to significant economic losses for livestock farmers. In 2001, an outbreak led to the country losing its quota to export 9 100 tonnes of beef to the European Union, highlighting the devastating economic consequences of the disease.

“The movement ban is a critical step in containing the foot and mouth disease outbreak,” said a veterinary expert with extensive experience in livestock disease control.

“The virus spreads easily through animal contact, and restricting transportation is essential to limit its reach.”

The outbreak of foot and mouth disease highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, especially in the livestock sector.

The country has a history of grappling with this disease, and swift action from veterinary authorities and farmers is crucial to minimise its impact on livestock and the wider economy.

“The outbreak has come at a difficult time for many families who depend on selling livestock for income,” economic analyst Carlos Tadya said. “However, while the movement ban may be disruptive, it is a necessary step to prevent the disease from spreading further and causing even greater economic losses.”

The foot and mouth diseases come on top of ongoing struggles with another major livestock disease, Theileriosis, also known as January Disease.

Since 2016, Zimbabwe has lost over half a million cattle to Theileriosis, despite efforts to educate farmers on prevention methods like dipping and vaccination. The current foot and disease outbreak adds another layer of concern, posing a risk to both farmers’ livelihoods and wildlife communities living near parks.

Livestock production is a major source of livelihood in Zimbabwe for households in both communal and resettlement areas. Many people are actively involved in raising cattle for meat and milk, as well as in goat, sheep, and piggery projects.