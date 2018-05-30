LIVE: ED @ Zanu-PF healing and reconciliation workshop

The Herald
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this afternoon addresses Zanu-PF’s national healing and reconciliation workshop for the ruling party’s winning and losing candidates in the just ended primary elections ahead of the general elections to be held on 30 July.
12:38 – President Mnangagwa says during the liberation struggle the masses were the water and the fighters where the fish. He says the strength of every country is in the unity of its people. Every leader in Zanu-pf must preach unity always, says President Mnangagwa.