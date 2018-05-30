Breaking News
No diaspora vote

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by some Zimbabweans based in foreign lands to be allowed to ...

LIVE: ED @ Zanu-PF healing and reconciliation workshop

The Herald

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this afternoon addresses Zanu-PF’s national healing and reconciliation workshop for the ruling party’s winning and losing candidates in the just ended primary elections ahead of the general elections to be held on 30 July.

Zimpapers Digital gives you live updates of this event. Stay logged in for discussions around issues raised here.

12:38 – President Mnangagwa says during the liberation struggle the masses were the water and the fighters where the fish. He says the strength of every country is in the unity of its people. Every leader in Zanu-pf must preach unity always, says President Mnangagwa.

12:37UNITY: President Mnangagwa says unity is key in making the party and the country a force to reckon with.

12:35 – President Mnangagwa says however we cannot live in the past but we have to embrace the future. He says we cannot make amends of what we did not do good but we can avoid similar mistakes in future.

12:32 – President Mnangagwa also says he now awaits the repatriation of heads of the country’s liberation fighters who were beheaded and their heads taken away.

12:31 – President Mnangagwa says he says we now have the judgment and trial of Mbuya Nehanda. He also says he now has the minutes of sellouts of the liberation struggle.

