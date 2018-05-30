Chamisa’s lies exposed again

Moment Chamisa greeted President Kagame & claims to have helped with Rwanda ICT policy which the country developed before the advent of MDC.

Farirai Machivenyika – Senior Reporter

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa’s lies have been exposed again after Rwanda President Paul Kagame disputed his claims that he assisted the country in crafting its ICT policy.

Mr Chamisa made the claims while addressing a rally in Beitbridge last Saturday that he assisted Mr Kagame to craft his nation’s ICT policy when they met in Geneva, Switzerland after the Rwanda President was impressed by his ideas when he was then Minister of Information and Communication Technology during the inclusive Government era.

President Kagame however, disputed Mr Chamisa’s claims on his twitter handle.

“1st my name is Kagame not kagama 2- I don’t know this man & no discussion ever happened with him anywhere …3rd Rw’s ICT policy,projects & progrm started before mdc formation and politics! I wish the people of Zim.well !” said President Kagame.

In his address during the rally Mr Chamisa said President Kagame had been referred to him by former President Mugabe.

“Look what my brother Paul Kagame (Rwandan leader) is doing for his country,” he said.

“I helped him on his ICT policy, on how to turn around the country when we met in Geneva, Switzerland and he was happy with my presentation.

“He (Kagame) asked and inquired about me from former president Robert Mugabe and he told him that I belonged to his party Zanu PF, but I told him (Kagame) there and there that I belong to MDC party led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

“So Kagame is doing a wonderful job for his country because he started his planning from a local level and, because of that, Rwanda has never been the same; it has changed completely.”

This is not the first time that Mr Chamisa has been caught lying after the US government disputed his allegations that they had promised the MDC Alliance US$15 billion in aid if they win the forthcoming elections.