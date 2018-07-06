LIVE BLOG: PRESIDENT IN GOKWE

1554: Proceedings have come to an end here and that concludes our updates.

1550: “The people of Gokwe are praying for you so that those who want to harm you fail….our people know that Zanu-PF is a development-oriented party. Everyone you see here is also representing someone else who could not make it and these are your guaranteed votes. The people of Gokwe thank you for opening up the country to business and it is their wish that wish that Command Fisheries spreads to Gokwe. The people also wish for a tertiary institution be built in Gokwe,”

1546: Cde Victor Matemadanda is now giving the Vote of Thanks

1544: President Mnangagwa has finished his address.

1544: “We know that in Gokwe Zanu-PF has a strong support base and you will ensure that we win this election. I want to thank you so much for coming to this rally in your numbers and I really appreciate this,”

1537: President Mnangagwa has just announced that Mafungautsi Primary School will get 50 computers.

1535: “Here in the Midlands, we have an abundance of minerals and we know that artisanal miners are in need of support from Government and that we will do so as to make their work more efficient,”

1533: “Gokwe produces 50% of the country’s cotton and that makes you very special as you play a crucial role in the development of the country,”

1532: President Mnangagwa says his Government will continue supporting cotton farmers by giving them seed and is in the process of ensuring that the cotton is beneficiated. He says this can only be done by mechanising and modernising the country’s agriculture.

1525: “It is necessary that we keep teaching our children of the role played by war veterans in fighting for the liberation of the country,”

1519: He explains the steps taken by the new dispensation soon after his inauguration which include meeting with chiefs, churches, captains of industry and commerce among other important groups.

1515: “The campaign journey is full of competitors that seek the mandate that we currently hold, they make the electoral field exciting,”

1512: President Mnangagwa is now addressing the gathering.

1510: VP Chiwenga has now invited President Mnangagwa to the podium and as is the norm Jah Prayzah’s “Kutonga Kwaro” is played to cheers from the party supporters.

1505: VP Chiwenga is now narrating President Mnangagwa’s history.

1501: Principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology Cde Munyaradzi Machacha is the director of ceremonies and has invited VP Chiwenga to the podium.

1457: Zanu-PF Provincial chairman Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube is now on the podium. He says the President is busy working on developing the country while certain opposition parties are arranging demonstrations.

1440: President Mnangagwa has arrived to rapturous ululation and whistles. He is accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga.

1400: Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have thronged an open space next to Mafungautsi Primary School in Gokwe where President Mnangagwa is expected to address them.