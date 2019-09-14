LIVE BLOG: CDE ROBERT MUGABE FUNERAL SERVICE



The Herald

1057: President of Zambia Edgar Lungu has just arrived

1053: Former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano has also arrived

1053: President of Equatorial Guinnea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and former President of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda are now here.

1050: President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived

1049: Former Presidents of DRC and Namibia Joseph Kabila and Hifikepunye Pohamba, respectively, have just arrived.

1048: Former Presidents of Zambia and Ghana Rupiya Banda and Jerry Rollings have arrived

1032: Former President of Botswana Festus Mogae has also arrived

1031: Former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has arrived

1024: Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has arrived.

1014: Several dignitaries that include current and former presidents are also making their way into the stadium.

1000: President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived.

0950: We are at the national sports stadium for the funeral service of  Zimbabwe’s founding father Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

