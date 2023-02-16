LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF CDE MUSHOHWE

1059: In conclusion, the President says that Dr Mushohwe advocated for a responsible media during his time as the Minister of Information and says that, in the wake of the upcoming elections, the media should be responsible and always seek to unite the people.

“This is the only Zimbabwe that we have, this is our motherland and media practitioners must never sell our birth right for a few pieces of silver,” says the President.

1055: “He spent most of his time fundraising for student scholarships. He made sure that students on scholarships who were abroad were well catered for and some of those students are now occupying critical offices and playing a part in the country’s quest to achieve an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.”

1054: The President says that the late national hero played a critical role in the country’s education which saw the literacy rate rising from 45 percent to over 85 percent.

1049: President Mnangagwa has chronicled Dr Mushohwe’s pre-independence political career and the role he played in the post-independence Government after his appointment by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

1045: President Mnangagwa says the late national hero’s political career was based on loyalty, patriotism and commitment to hard work.

1041: The President starts his speech by expressing his deepest condolences to the Mushohwe family and the nation at large.

1031: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the national shrine.

1030: The body of the late national hero has arrived.

0937: We are at the National Heroes Acre where mourners are gathered for the burial of national hero Dr Christopher Chindoti Mushohwe.