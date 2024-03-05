Lightning kills couple…3 children mysteriously survive

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

A Hurungwe couple died recently when their hut was struck by lightning while their three children who were mysteriously thrown out survived.

Tozivepi Jenami, his seven-month-pregnant wife Aneno Mutikani of Muindisi Village in Hurungwe District under Chief Nematombo were in a hut when lightning struck on February 27, at around 5pm.

The father, Tozivepi and his pregnant wife Aneno fell unconscious after the bolt struck.

Their three children were mysteriously thrown out of the hut.

After gaining consciousness, one of the children went to check up on his parents.

He found them unconscious and made arrangements to take them to hospital to get medical attention.

However, they were declared dead on arrival.

At least three dogs that were near the hut also died on the spot.

Mashonaland West province police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

“We can confirm the death of Tozivepi Jenami and his wife Aneno Mutikani,” said Insp Kohwera.

“A lightning bolt struck the family hut at around 15.45pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024,” said Insp Kohwera.

“The parents died while the children were thrown out of the hut. One of the children gained consciousness and went to check up on his parent, only to find them unconscious and made arrangements to take them to Karoi for medical attention.”

The couple was buried on Saturday.