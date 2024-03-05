Karikoga Kaseke burial on Thursday

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The late former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Dr Karikoga Kaseke will be laid to rest on Thursday this week at his rural home in Mhondoro, Chivero Matienga village at 2 pm.

Dr Kaseke was a former army officer and also served as Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development as well as CEO for the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

He died on Thursday last week having been unwell for some time after suffering a stroke in 2018.

According to a funeral update, a service and retrieval of the body will take place today at 4 pm at Doves Funeral Parlour in Harare.

The body will then lie in state at the Kaseke residence in Highlands, before it departs for Mhondoro, on Wednesday 6, March.

On Thursday, 7 March 2024, the burial will be conducted at 2 pm in Mhondoro, within Chivero Matienga Village.

President Mnangagwa granted a State-assisted funeral to Dr Kaseke.

Following the news of the passing away of Dr Kaseke, Zimbabwe and the broader international community are reflecting on the immense contributions of his distinguished service.

Giving an update on the funeral arrangement, Dr Kaseke’s family said from his humble beginnings to his notable roles within Zimbabwe’s military, transportation, aviation, and tourism sectors, KK has left an indelible mark on the nation and its people.

Born on June 16, 1962, at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Harare, KK embarked on an educational journey that showcased his brilliance from an early age, said the family.

Despite pausing his studies to join the liberation war in 1978, KK returned to excel academically and professionally, achieving degrees in administration, business, strategy, and tourism.

“His peers often compared his generosity and kindness to that of a local ‘Mother Theresa’, highlighting his unmatched support and benevolence within his community,” said the Kaseke family.

“KK’s youthful contribution to the liberation struggle underlined his dedication and willingness to put country before self.

“His post-independence military service saw him rise within the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), emphasising his leadership in intelligence and counter-intelligence sectors.”

Transitioning to the transport and aviation sector, the family said KK’s leadership prowess flourished as he assumed roles from chief security officer at the Department of Civil Aviation to CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), bringing significant advancements to the nation’s airport infrastructure.

“However, it was the time as CEO of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority from 2003-2018 that KK truly transformed the tourism landscape of Zimbabwe. Under his leadership, Zimbabwe achieved several milestones, including hosting the prestigious 20th session of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in 2013, revitalising the Zimbabwe International Carnival, implementing the Zimbabwe Tourism Development Strategy, establishing the ‘Visit Zimbabwe’ campaign, and significantly increasing tourist arrivals through strategic infrastructure and facility investments,” said the family.

The family further noted that KK’s unwavering loyalty to the ruling party, Zanu PF, epitomised his commitment to his country and its people.

“His life’s work, characterised by forthrightness, bravery, and generosity, leaves a legacy that will inspire future generations.

“As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life well-lived, dedicated to the betterment of Zimbabwe and its people. Dr Kaseke’s contributions to national development, community service and political loyalty will forever be cherished and remembered,” said the family.

Mourners are gathered at 38 Boscobel Drive in Highlands, Harare.