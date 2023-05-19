Liberation City: President Nyusi makes history

President Mnangagwa looks on while his counterpart Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi officially breaks the ground for the Samora Machel monument at the Liberation Museum in Harare yesterday. Picture Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

CONSTRUCTION of the iconic Samora Machel liberation monument at the Liberation City, which houses the Museum of African Liberation in Harare, is set to start soon after President Mnangagwa yesterday handed over a piece of land to his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi.

President Nyusi, who made history by being the first Head of State to visit the giant Museum of African Liberation project, received an acre of land and was honoured to break the ground for the construction of the monument in honour of Mozambican founding President, the late Cde Samora Machel.

The land overlooks Samora Machel Avenue which sits beside the Museum of African Liberation and the project will be funded and implemented by the Mozambican Government in a clear demonstration of the deepening relations between Harare and Maputo.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, President Mnangagwa said he was honoured to welcome his Mozambican counterpart to one of the projects that is set to be a multi-faceted definition of economic empowerment on the continent — the Liberation City.

“I hereby officially hand over this piece of land where we are gathered to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique. We look forward to the construction of the Samora Machel monument which will befittingly overlook one of Harare’s busiest and strategic roads, Samora Machel Avenue,” he said.

The President said the last time he officiated at the foundation stone-laying ceremony in December 2021, most of the developments at the Liberation City were still a concept.

“Since then the project has gathered momentum in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of rapid and massive development on our mother continent,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Mozambique stand in solidarity in celebrating an iconic leader and a founding father, the late Cde Machel, whose legacy should be kept alive.

“We are enjoying the fruits of his tireless efforts in the liberation of Southern Africa and the emancipation of fellow African brothers and sisters.

“We are honoured by the commitment and unwavering support of the Republic of Mozambique to the Museum of African Liberation project that seeks to preserve African history for posterity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Museum is there to narrate the African story from an African perspective and experience.

“The Republic of Mozambique has taken the lead by pioneering tangible support in the establishment of this Pan-African institution. We look forward to other African countries taking their space made available here at the Liberation City,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said when he invited African countries to participate in the construction of the city, he chose Mozambique first.

He added that when his special envoy, Ambassador Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, went to Mozambique with

his letter to President Nyusi, it only took two hours for a reply saying, “I support you for the giant project.”

“I am very grateful my brother and this is why we have decided that you are the first Head of State to come here,” President Mnangagwa said.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) general manager, Ambassador Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule, said the Museum of African Liberation was vital in telling the African history.

“The liberation struggle across the continent against colonialism and apartheid is a key part of this history,” she said.

Ambassador Potgieter-Gqubule said the recognition of the late Cde Machel through construction of a monument was befitting as he played a leading role in the liberation of his country Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa.

It was a busy schedule for President Nyusi who had earlier in the morning toured the National Heroes Acre where he paid tribute to the fallen heroes and heroines.

At the national shrine, President Nyusi inspected a guard of honour and laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda and several senior Government officials from Zimbabwe and Mozambique.