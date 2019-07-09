Let’s work hard for Africa: First Lady

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is congratulated by Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou after being voted Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) vice president in Niamey, Niger. — (Picture by John Manzongo)

Tendai Rupapa in NIAMEY, Niger

Newly-elected vice president of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged her fellow African First Ladies to continue working hard for the development of their countries and the continent.

In an interview on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the OAFLAD 23rd General Assembly here yesterday, the First Lady said she also learnt a lot from the discussions she had with her counterparts.

She also pledged to continue with her developmental programmes and initiatives in Zimbabwe for the benefit of every citizen.

“This conference has been an eye-opener to all of us,” she said.

“I, therefore, encourage other First Ladies to continue working hard for betterment their countries and the continent.

“I have learnt a lot through OAFLAD and will use that knowledge for the benefit of the nation and the continent.

“From the discussions we had, I noticed that some of the work I have done so far through my charity organisation Angel of Hope Foundation, most of the First Ladies are yet to start such while some are still in the process of implementing them.”

She said OAFLAD gave them a platform to share ideas and encouraging each other as mothers of nations.

Amai Mnangagwa thanked Angel of Hope’s partners and sponsors who have been assisting her in her philanthropic projects.

“Whenever we get sponsorship we try as much as possible to be accountable so as to retain trust.

“I have come a long way and the plans I came up with, most of them I have implemented.

“I have been dealing mostly with health issues that include cancer and HIV and Aids and other related ailments.

“I have also been going around the country assisting the less privileged,” Amai Mnangagwa said.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Niger First Lady Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou thanked her fellow First Ladies for the successful conference which was running concurrently with the African Union Extraordinary Summit.

She called for support from all sectors.

“We hope to continue getting more support from all stakeholders for the benefit of vulnerable populations in the continent and this is in line with our theme for this conference,” she said.

“We need to give hope to the vulnerable populations, giving them new breath and we can only achieve this through unity.

“Our people in our respective countries have trust in us so let us not disappoint them and continue working hard.”

OAFLAD outgoing president, the First Lady of Burkina Faso, Adjoabi Sika Kabore, said the African First Ladies were motivated by commitment, adding that they were determined to go forward. She congratulated the newly-elected OAFLAD leaders.

“We promise to take the organisation to greater heights for the benefit of the population.

“Our theme shows that not only are we calling for collaboration with partners, but also collaboration within ourselves for the good of our continent,” she said.

Several OAFLAD partners that included World Health Organisation, UNAIDS, International Planned Parenthood Federation, World Bank, ABBOT among others pledged their support towards the organisation’s projects.

Congo Brazzaville’s First Lady Antonette Sassou N’gesso was voted the new OAFLAD president. Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou yesterday commended African First Ladies for their commitment in furthering continental developmental issues through the Organisation of the African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

He said First Ladies play an important role in the transformation of their countries and the continent at large.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 23rd session of the OAFLAD General Assembly where he made a prompt appearance, President Issoufou said the First Ladies, through their organisation, were firmly united by their desire to end poverty and entrench processes for sustainable progress for the attainment of African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“Your organisation is important and is playing an important role in the entire continent,” said President Issoufou. “Since its inception, you have been championing and advocating for policies that make health services accessible to all and laws that boost women and youth empowerment.

“I want to pay homage for the excellent work which you are doing for the interest of the continent and we as the Heads of State and Government yesterday (on Sunday) signed an important agreement which allows free trade in Africa.

“We want Africa for Africans, ruled by the Africans.”

President Issoufou urged the First Ladies to continue working hard and supporting their husband’s initiatives in their respective countries for the benefit of Africa.

“Africa needs your support for its prosperity; Africa also needs your support to fight for the ‘Africa we all want’, an integrated Africa which is united and peaceful.

“The continent is being reborn hence your organisation’s visions are of great importance. It might be trivial to many, but you are doing a great job.

“The vision is clear and aspirations are well defined supported by your actions and programmes. I am asking you to mobilise yourselves for Agenda 2063,” he said.

The organisation was formed in 2002, when First Ladies came together to form the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV and Aids (OAFLA), with the objective of being a united voice for Africa’s most susceptible citizens; women and children living with and affected by HIV and Aids.

Over the years, it has evolved to become an institution able to offer a continent-wide leadership in terms of advocacy in the areas of HIV and a range of maternal and child health interventions.

It recently rebranded to OAFLAD, broadening the scope of their activities beyond HIV and AIDS.

The First Ladies, through their organisation, reinforce favourable policies and programmes through high level advocacy, resource mobilisation and development of partnerships with all stakeholders at all levels.