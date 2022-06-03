Let’s take a stand against sanctions together: Russia

Gibson Nyikadzino-Herald Correspondent

VISITING Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Ms Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko, yesterday urged African countries to take a definite position through universal joint actions against the inhuman Western sanctions imposed on her country, but now threatening global food security.

Western countries have expressed disappointment in Africa’s neutral position in its failure to condemn Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine. The United States has promised to punish African countries that deal with Russia through its soon to be signed legislation, the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act.

Speaking to the media in Harare, Ms Matvienko said the West’s “insane policy of anti-Russia sanctions” broke the existing logistical and financial chains which continue to create preconditions for a global crisis with other countries facing a real threat of famine.

She said Russia’s export food stocks are not decreasing and that its grain harvest is expected to be “very good” and that she expects Zimbabwe and Russia to find a way out and prevent the development of food problems in the country.

“There exists a need for universal joint actions against the completely inhuman policy of Western sanctions. I really want African countries to take a definite position on this issue. And their voice on all international platforms and, above all, in the United Nations would sound louder and louder. The responsibility for the current state of the global food market lies with the collective West.

“We have goodwill for this, a desire to help, to co-operate. And, of course, I can assure you that our country, as a conscientious and responsible partner, is ready to continue making every effort on its part to fulfil all contractual obligations for the export of food and fertilisers,” she said.

The Russian top official said during her meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House, she told him that Russia is ready to work with Zimbabwe to prevent the development of food problems and establish new logistics to satisfy the local demand for grain and food.

“I understand your concerns. The food situation in the world is not easy. Russia now has more than enough opportunities to make a decisive contribution to avoiding shortages, rising prices and maintaining world food security.

“We consider Zimbabwe a friendly state. And I think that if we receive an appropriate request, we will be ready to work on finding a way out and prevent the development of food problems here. I am sure that with a high degree of interest, this will be possible,” she added.

Russia-Zimbabwe relations have strengthened despite Western sanctions and the two countries have maintained their bilateral agreements and strategic co-operation.