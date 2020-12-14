Learning institutions urged to be cautious : (CWGH)

Muchaneta Chimuka Senior Writer

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) has urged all learning institutions to continue being extremely cautious by taking strict preventative measures in the wake of a possible second wave of Covid-19.

CWGH Executive Director, Mr Itai Rusike, said complacency among some Zimbabweans, including school authorities, parents and pupils, who have stopped following WHO Covid-19 prevention guidelines is woryying.

This, he said, is despite high chances of a second wave that could be more disastrous than the first attack that began in March in the country.

“There is a false assumption among Zimbabweans that Covid-19 is past us, creating a sense of false security and general complacency,” said Mr Rusike.

He added that of late, CWGH has observed, with extreme concern, that some schools are not enforcing social distancing among pupils, wearing of face masks or frequent washing of hands by both students, staff and teachers.

“Such complacency among Zimbabweans, and more specifically in schools, is not only dangerous to those individuals, but a threat to the health of all the people in Zimbabwe,” he said.

He urged government to ensure that adequate measures continue being put in place.

Mr Rusike added that the recent relaxation of Covid-19 regulations and the opening up of sectors such as education, tourism and international travel by government must not be licence to disregard in toto the WHO regulations.

Liquor outlets, food markets, night clubs and the informal sector are practically operating as if there is no Covid-19, creating an enabling environment for a second wave like what happened in other countries.

CWGH urged the government to take a cue from countries that are experiencing the second wave Covid-19 attack and implement a cautious approach.

“Countries like France, the UK, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain have dealt or are dealing with the much-feared second wave and have started taking action to curb it. Closer home, Kenya and South Africa have once again tightened their regulations in wake of a possible second wave.

“We also urge individuals to ensure high levels of personal hygiene and continue to religiously observe the WHO Covid-19 guidelines to minimize the spread of the infectious disease.

“There is no room for complacency, Covid-19 is real and is still with us,” he said.

However, Government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has been staggering classes.

This is to ensure that children are not crowded in schools thereby reducing the Covid-19 burden.

The Government is also implementing practical measures to minimise the recurrence of cases in schools.

The measures include, reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels, and conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities.

Government said it is ready to strengthen schools’ response to the containment and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic following confirmation of 332 positive cases at learning institutions.

Addressing journalists at a post-Cabinet media briefing recently the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said systems are ready to be activated in learning institutions.

“A total of 332 COVID-19 cases were reported and the majority of these are asymptomatic, isolated and being monitored by rapid response teams in the respective provinces.

“Cabinet also wishes to reassure the public that the total number of infected learners and teachers out of a population of 4,5 million and 121 272 respectively, is very low. The environment at schools will continue to be monitored as previously undertaken,” she said.

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) is a network of national membership based civil society and community based organisations who aim to collectively enhance community participation in health in Zimbabwe.