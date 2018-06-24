LATEST: White City Stadium Blast

President Mnangagwa in hospital meeting VP Chiwenga's wife Mrs Marry Chiwenga who was injured during a blast which occurred in Bulawayo yesterday.(Pictures by John Manzongo)

Forty-one people were injured in a blast at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon soon after President Mnangagwa addressed a Zanu-PF campaign rally.

President Mnangagwa was not injured and security details evacuated him to State House (Bulawayo), before he returned to Harare last night as scheduled.

Read More on link below :

http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/attempt-on-eds-life-bomb-explodes-as-president-leaves-podium-vp-mohadi-injured-safe-min-muchinguri-kashiri-hospitalised-in-byo/