LATEST: White City Stadium Blast

Forty-one people were injured in a blast at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon soon after President Mnangagwa addressed a Zanu-PF campaign rally.
President Mnangagwa was not injured and security details evacuated him to State House (Bulawayo), before he returned to Harare last night as scheduled.
