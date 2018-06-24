LATEST: White City Stadium Blast

LATEST: White City Stadium Blast President Mnangagwa in hospital meeting VP Chiwenga's wife Mrs Marry Chiwenga who was injured during a blast which occurred in Bulawayo yesterday.(Pictures by John Manzongo)

The Herald

Forty-one people were injured in a blast at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon soon after President Mnangagwa addressed a Zanu-PF campaign rally.

One of those injured from the blast was VP Kembo Mohadi who sustained an injury on the leg but was in high spirits when President Mnangagwa paid him a visit.

President Mnangagwa was not injured and security details evacuated him to State House (Bulawayo), before he returned to Harare last night as scheduled.

President Mnangagwa also took time to visit the Zanu- PF Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mable Chinomona who was also among the injured.

