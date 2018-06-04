LATEST: Farmers line up for Command Agriculture

500 farmers in Chegutu District have volunteered to participate in Government's Command Poultry programme. (file pic)

Mashonaland West Correspondent

About 500 farmers in Chegutu District have volunteered to participate in Government’s Command Poultry programme.

The programme is part of the Command Livestock initiative being rolled out by Government throughout Zimbabwe.

The Command Livestock also covers agricultural activities such as fisheries and wildlife to be funded to the tune of $432 million by both the State and the private sector.

In an interview, Chegutu District crop and livestock production officer Mr Godfrey Sengeyi, said more farmers had shown interest He said four farmers had already benefitted.

