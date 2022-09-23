Know your Stockbroker

Tapiwa Bepe

In this week’s section of profiling the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) stockbrokers, we feature Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited.

Meet your Stockbroker

Name: Courage Murandu

Brokerage Firm: Bethel Equities (Pvt) Ltd

Position: Executive Director/ Stockbroker

Experience:

Courage joined the local capital markets in 2007 having worked for ZB Bank for 14 years. He is an MBA graduate from the University of Zimbabwe with a Post Graduate Diploma from the same. He has been the lead sponsoring broker in a variety of large corporate transactions and has a high degree of interpersonal skills.

Company Profile

Bethel Equities has been a member of the ZSE for over 14 years in various forms and licensed by SECZ. Its primary focus has been to grow its portfolio of retail and institutional stockbroking and related services in the region. Its activities are established to create and enhance market confidence during the trading and advisory services.

Service offering

Stockbroking services for public, private (Corporate and retail)

Portfolio management

Corporate finance advisory

Research and investments advisory

Online trading

Retail custodial services

Target Market

As a full brokerage firm, Bethel Equities targets both institutional investors as well as retail investors.

Minimum Investment

When investors go directly to Bethel Equities to invest on the ZSE, the set minimum investment is 100 shares of any counter.

Contact Details

Physical Address:23 Boundary Road, Eastlea, Harare

Telephones: +263 8677007546, 2776898

Key contact persons: Courage Murandu +263778055261

Geoffrey Mhlanga +26377212377

Munetsi Govha +263773840432

Emails: [email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Website: www.bethel-equities.com

Information provided in this article is for educational purposes only.

For more information, visit www.zse.co.zw, email [email protected], Tel: +263 24 2886830-5