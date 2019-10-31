Kireni Zulu’s daughter (6) follows in father’s footsteps

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Kireni Zulu’s six-year-old daughter Esin is set to be part of the Zimbabwe Female Gospel Artistes Association (ZFGAA) family show to be held in the Harare Gardens on Saturday.

Esin, who is following in her father’s footsteps in music while becoming one of the country’s youngest musicians, will share the stage with 25 other female gospel musicians drawn from different parts of Zimbabwe.

ZFGAA chairperson Mharidzo Hetisani said they are building a platform that promotes female musicians from different parts of the country.

“When we founded our organisation last year in March, we had a vision to nurture talent in female gospel artists especially those residing outside Harare where they have few shows.

“This is why we have various artistes on our line up including Esin Zulu, Tendai Mateyu, Precious K, Mai Majaya, Quincy Moyo, Julia Nyengera, Dorcas Moyo and Munyaradzi Charamba among many others,” she said.

Hetisani said their initiative is being sponsored by various musicians based outside the country.

“We also have many non-performing artistes who sponsored the event among them Mai Chironda (South Africa), Beatrice Masvinge (United Kingdom), Mai Zee (Botswana) and Matilda Tekeshe (United Kingdom),” she said.

“Despite the all-female line-up, the show targets people from different walks of life.”

Also performing at the event is Vakunda VeZion, a 32-member group formed by ZFGAA members.

Hetisani said the event will show the organisations’ presence in the country.

“This is a way to announce r presence. It is a big show, which also features various family activities including braai,” she said.

ZFGAA was founded last year and officially launched in August this year.

Its main purpose is to nurture young musicians and guide them in launching the careers.