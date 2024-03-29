Khama Billiat’s homecoming show

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

KHAMA BILLIAT hasn’t really shown up in the 102 minutes he has played in the domestic Premiership since his headline return from South Africa after 13 years.

The former Warriors talisman joined Yadah last month after the Prophet Walter Magaya team staged one of the remarkable football coups on land, snatching him right from the grasp of giants Dynamos.

Billiat has played in both of Yadah’s two opening games, coming on as a substitute in their 1-0 defeat to Hwange at the Colliery three weeks ago and starting in the 1-1 draw against Bikita Minerals last Sunday.

Although Billiat has shown some impressive flushes in both those games including hitting the upright against Hwange, he is yet come to the party given his stature and billing.

His charisma has attracted huge crowds in the two games he has played though.

And today, the crowd is expected to be bigger and better when he walks right on the Rufaro Stadium turf where his journey to stardom began on April 19, 2010.

That Yadah’s opponent is a jilted giant called DeMbare makes the plot even thicker.

Dynamos thought they had ticked all the boxes to land the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs kingpin and all that was left was for the 33-year-old to ink the dotted lines.

Such was the obviousness of the deal that DeMbare’s jersey number 12 had been, upon his request, reserved for Billiat.

But once Yadah became interested, they pulled all the strings and Dynamos were left clutching at their straws, watching in agony as Billiat settled for the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries team.

The Glamour Boys and their legion of fans felt betrayed by a man who they had expected to bring the magical touch which they have been looking for to finally win the league title since 2014.

And the Genesis Mangombe team will be eager to show him that they are still good enough without him by collecting their first set of maximum points this season.

Billiat’s character as a big brand is set for real test and his coach Thomas Ruzive believes the pint-sized player can pull through.

“Yes I am aware that Khama Billiat was wanted by Dynamos and he could have been lining-up against us on Friday (today). But football is like that, he will be lining-up for us,” said Ruzive.

“We know he could be the central figure as far as Dynamos’ approach is concerned but Billiat is a seasoned player who can handle anything thrown at him.

“I am tipping him to spark in this game and help the team collect the maximum points. Billiat is not only experienced, he is also very good with or without the ball and he should be able to handle any situation.

“We have picked a single point in our two opening games and we are looking at winning the match against Dynamos tomorrow (today).”

Billiat himself will be out to bring his A-Game exactly 14 years after making his Premiership debut at the very Rufaro Stadium pitch.

Billiat was CAPS United loanee from Aces Youth Soccer Academy when he was introduced late on in Makepekepe’s season-opener against Douglas Warriors in April 2010.

He wasn’t a top-notch star back then but his potential was evident although he couldn’t change the face of the match that ended in a goalless draw.

And walking back into the venue that he wrote his introductory paragraph should spur him to do the extra this afternoon.

Mangombe, who has previously coached Yadah, is also a key factor in today’s showdown.

He was spearheading the bring-Khama Billiat-campaign to Dynamos and for once he appeared to have succeeded in his mission before the former Warriors star decided to ditch the Glamour Boys for Yadah.

“We are happy to be back at Rufaro. For me as a coach, this is my first time leading the team at this venue,” said Mangombe.

“I know the pressure that comes with playing at Rufaro. The fans need to see good football and to see the team winning.

“We promise them good football and a win. We will be missing Issah Sadiki and Tanaka Shandirwa (who cannot play versus Yadah because they are on loan at Dynamos) but I understand others will do the job.”

Dynamos will be looking to pick their first set of full points after losing the opener to Highlanders (2-1) three weeks ago and playing out a 1-1 stalemate against Hwange a week later.