Katsimberis’ trial deferred, lawyer falls sick

Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial for George Katsimberis has been deferred to September 11 after his lawyer told the court that he is not feeling well.

The builder is making an application for referral to the Apex Court in fluent English contrary to his request for a Greek interpreter.

Katsimberis, who is being led in evidence by his lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is complaining about the State’s conduct in handling his case.

He is alleging that he will not have a fair trial under Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza.

The builder, who had been accusing Mr Reza of being paid by the complainant last week made a sudden U-turn saying he has no evidence linking Mr Reza to the allegations.

Asked by Advocate Chinyoka whether he has evidence proving that Mr Reza was paid to prosecute his fraud case, Katsimberis said he does not have anything to prove his allegations.

During previous sittings, Mr Reza told the court that Katsimberis’ fraud trial might not finish during this lifetime due to postponements

This was after his lawyer Advocate Chinyoka had submitted that he wished for a postponement of the matter since he was not feeling well.

Responding to the submissions by Advocate Chinyoka, Mr Reza said the history of this case is littered with postponements.

“With the pace we are going with, this matter will not be concluded during our lifetime,” he said.