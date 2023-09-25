Katsimberis fraud trial deferred, Deputy Prosecutor General not available

Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial for George Katsimberis has been deferred to October 17, following indications that Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza is attending a workshop outside the country.

Katsimberis is facing a charge of defrauding Pokugara Properties of US$1 million in a botched deal after he built a showroom in Borrowdale, in Harare using an unapproved building plan, resulting in the structure being destroyed by Harare City Council.

Two weeks ago, the builder claimed that his plans are genuine as they carried a signature and stamp.While being led evidence by his lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka in his application for referral to the Apex Court, Katsimberis said he needed the State to furnish him with further particulars which he said are important on his defence.

The builder also said that there was no demolition letter from the City of Harare ordering the demolitions.During the previous sittings, the builder accused Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza of being paid by the complainant.

He then made a sudden u-turn saying he has no evidence linking Mr Reza to the allegations.

Asked by Advocate Chinyoka whether he has evidence proving that Mr Reza was paid to prosecute his fraud case, Katsimberis said he does not have any proof to back his allegations.