All set for Quiz finals after dramatic group stage battles

Malvern Nkomo

Herald Reporter

Four schools have made it to the finals of the 2023 Capital Markets High Schools Quiz competition to be hosted this Friday by our sister publication Business Weekly in partnership with UK-based Financial Markets Indaba.

These schools include: Errymaple International School which won in Pool A, Marist Nyanga High School from Pool B, Midlands Christian College which won in Pool C and Cygnet Private College from Pool D.

The schools, which battled it out on Thursday and Friday last week will now have to compete to be champions in the final quiz competitions at the Management Training Bureau in Harare.

Representing Errymaple International School, Team Captain Calvin Makanza, said, “Participating in the quiz was a bit tough but also felt great considering that there were four teams battling for first place.”

He also said being part of the competition requires one to be tactical in terms of speed and accuracy.

“The lessons I have learnt from participating is that we need to advance our knowledge and be well prepared.

“Now that we have made it to the finals we now have the duty to polish up the areas we were struggling with so that we emerge the winners of the overall quiz competition,” said Makanza.

Errymaple International School is based in Zvishavane, the Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.

Learner, Emmanuel Chidzimba representing Marist Nyanga, said: “It feels really great to be part of the quiz. We started on a low note but we still managed to recover and we managed to win.

“The goal now that we have secured our place in the finals we have to keep on moving forward and keep the concentration for us to be crowned the champions.

“This is our first time participating, last year we did not know that these competitions existed,” said Chidzimba.

“As a commercials student, this competition helps me in my studies and subjects like Economics and Accounting. One of my ambitions is to become part of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange that is why I am majoring in these commercial subjects.

“I am glad these competitions are educational because it is not always about competition but it is about what you are going to learn and the experiences that you acquire.

“The pressure now is a bit low but we still have the finals ahead of us and we need to prepare ourselves,” he said.

Midlands Christian College team captain, Tashinga Denga said; “Being the winner of pool C feels quite great. Some of my team members were quite anxious but at the end of the day we pushed through and hopefully, we will do the same thing when we come back for the finals.”

Anesuishe Sasa from Cygnet Private College said; “It is a privilege for me and my colleagues to have won in this round and the lesson we derived from participating is that it is never too late to do the right thing. So winning this competition gives us hope and we now have to prepare for the finals so that we become the ultimate winners.”

Headline sponsor Old Mutual said; “Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) is delighted to sponsor this year’s Capital Markets High Schools Quiz as the headline sponsor. The Quiz, which Financial Markets Indaba hosts in partnership with Business Weekly, provides a vital platform to motivate, inspire, encourage, and reward High School students in their quest for knowledge and give them the opportunity to celebrate their achievement as part of a high profile, national competition.

“Old Mutual views the quiz as an essential platform to educate high school students and the entire nation on the critical role played by capital markets in fostering a savings culture among the general populace, which savings will contribute towards economic development. Old Mutual runs an extensive financial education programme, and this sponsorship enhances our reach, particularly to high school students.

“Our view is that every individual ought to have some level of appreciation or understanding of financial products offered in Zimbabwe. This is to ensure that every investment or savings decision is informed, with clarity on the financial benefits to be derived and the amount of risk inherent in those products,” said Old Mutual.

“At Old Mutual, we are passionate about financial education and participation by all categories of investors in financial and capital market activities, hence our sponsorship of this year’s event. As a key player in the financial and capital markets, we offer a wide range of affordable investment products for a range of investors. Our product suite enables investors to choose products that best suit their investment objectives, risk appetite and investment horizon,” it said.

Olivine Industries through their Buttercup brand was also the headline sponsor of the 2023 quiz competition.

POSB public relations manager, David Makacha said; “As POSB we are proud to be part of the Capital Markets High School Quiz initiative which seeks to educate and empower the next generation of investors and entrepreneurs. The Bank is committed to providing affordable and accessible banking solutions to all Zimbabweans, especially the youths to promote financial inclusivity.

“We are delighted to sponsor the Capital Markets High School Quiz Competition, which aligns well with our vision of creating a financially inclusive society. We believe that this competition will inspire and equip young people with the necessary financial literacy and skills to participate in the capital markets and create self-jobs when they leave school,” he said.

Other sponsors of the quiz include Milano Office Chairs, Glass Creations, Tika Shoes, Tigere Property Fund, AFC Holdings, Chicken Inn, C-Trade, Management Training Bureau and National Foods through their Nutri Active brand.