Katema, Makarati unfazed by poor run

DYNAMOS striker Evans Katema and defender Frank Makarati insist the Glamour Boys can still mount a strong title challenge despite losing some huge ground in the Castle Lager Premiership football championship race.

The former champions have fallen eight points behind leaders FC Platinum after going for four straight matches without winning.

DeMbare have picked just two points out of a possible 12 and they have failed to score in 360 minutes of play.

But with 13 games still to be played before the close of the 2021/2022 season, the pair of Katema and Makarati believe the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached charges can still win the league title.

Katema is part of a strike-force which has scored just a single goal, though, he has personally contributed two assists.

For good measure, Katema has failed to score in 21 consecutive matches for the first time since he started his football career more than a decade ago.

He is a concerned lot and admits he is pressing hard to rectify the issue.

“We picked a lot of positives in the match against FC Platinum (at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday) and we had some really good moments. What we should do is work on getting that final ball.

“I know I am part of the strike-force that hasn’t delivered as per expectations,” said Katema.

“But individually, I am trying my best to get there but the moment hasn’t arrived. I will keep on pushing as hard as I can. I believe I will be able to start getting the goals soon.

“We are still very much in the title mix and we should keep on pushing as a club.”

Katema said the competition in the league is stiff with FC Platinum and second-placed Chicken Inn giving the Glamour Boys some sleepless nights.

“Obviously, this is going to be a tough marathon, it’s not going to be easy but look, we are Dynamos and we should believe we have what it takes.

“Let’s just keep on fighting, keep believing and we will get the points.’’

His teammate, Makarati, who has stood stoutly at the heart of the DeMbare defence, said the players are keen to lift themselves up and start winning games again.

Makarati has been part of the rearguard which performed exceptionally well, especially in the opening half of the season where he made it into The Herald’s team of the first half of the season.

“We are very much still in the running and we are working towards putting our act together. If you look at it, we have failed to score in our last four games. It is something that we need to rectify and as soon as we start getting those goals, we will start winning games,” said Makarati.

“We are still in the race. We need to keep on fighting, keep on believing in ourselves and see what happens.

“There are still 13 games to play and we should take it game by game. We should play for ourselves, not minding others and we will get there.”

Dynamos seem to have fizzled out after the resumption of the marathon following a three-week half-season break.

Although they have been linked with several players, including Clive Augusto who eventually went to Chicken Inn, DeMbare have been conspicuous by their absence on the market at a time their rivals are scrambling to sign some big name players.

The Glamour Boys’ transfer policy has since been questioned after they brought in players who hardly make it into the first 11 in the last transfer period that closed at the end of March.

Players like Ghanaian Victor Ofori, for all the hype, has failed to break into Ndiraya’s team and questions have been raised on who exactly recommends the signing of players who do not add any value to the institution.