Kariba water plants switched off over $27m Zesa debt

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Kariba residents woke up to dry taps this morning after Zesa switched off power to the town’s waterworks over a ballooning electricity bill.

The Municipality advised residents late last night that Zesa had disconnected power over a $27 million debt.

Residents were caught unawares in the morning to find dry taps with limited options to where they can get water.

“The Municipality of Kariba would like to advise its residents, ratepayers and stakeholders that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company has disconnected power supply at all Municipal Water Stations due to an unpaid electricity bill of $27 million,” reads a statement from Kariba Municipality.

“The ballooning debt is as a result of non-payment of council bills by residents and ratepayers.”

The Municipality urged residents to settle their bills.