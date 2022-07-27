Kariba residents dip into lake. . . Zesa finally restores power to water works

Kariba residents fetch water from the crocodile and hippo-infested dam yesterday after several days without running water

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

Kariba town has been dry since Saturday forcing residents to fetch water from Lake Kariba, exposing them to possible attacks by wild animals including crocodiles and hippos.

Zesa switched off power to the town’s water works on Saturday over a $30 million electricity bill.

Lessons at some schools were disrupted, with others advising learners not to report for school.

A visit to Lake Harvest harbour showed hordes of people with buckets fetching water while others took the opportunity to do their laundry and also take a quick bath.

“The situation in the town is bad my brother. Kariba is very hot and we cannot go without water for long,” said Mr Jemius Tsomwe, who drove to the lake to fill up containers.

“I feel pity for people who are coming here on foot because they can meet elephants and other wild animals anytime, putting their lives at risk.”

Meetings involving Kariba Municipality, Zesa officials and other stakeholders, took place yesterday leading to an agreement being reached that saw power being reconnected in the afternoon.

“The Municipality of Kariba would like to advise its residents, ratepayers and stakeholders that the ZETDC has reconnected power at Breezes and Zambezi pump stations,” said acting town clerk, Mr Champion Nyaude, in a notice to residents.

“Despite this reprieve, the council continues to urge its ratepayers to pay the outstanding debts to ensure that the outstanding debt of $23 million and an average monthly bill of about $13 million is paid to ZETDC.”

Some areas started getting water around 5pm yesterday with others expected to start getting water later when the reservoirs build up.