Kariba crocodile attack survivor back in hospital

The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

A Kariba man who survived a crocodile attack early this year has been readmitted in hospital after a tooth was found lodged in his leg.

Mr Alexander Chimedza went for a review in Zambia on March 17 and was immediately re-admitted after doctors discovered that his right leg was swelling and accumulating pus.

A relative, Ms Benevolence Chaitwa, who spoke to The Herald said Mr Chimedza remains admitted to Mutenderi Hospital.

“The doctors discovered that a crocodile tooth was lodged in his leg and was causing it to swell and produce pus,” said Ms Chaitwa.

“As for when he will be discharged, I cannot say because money is needed for some of the procedures and the cumulative bill for his stay in hospital. We are yet to get the exact figures.”

Mr Chimedza survived a horrific attack by crocodiles at the Nyamhunga 1 Sewer Ponds.

He has so far undergone four surgical operations, including repair of a torn Achilles tendon and skin grafting.

Following coverage of the story by The Herald, a well-wisher, businesswoman Ms Stephanie Yang donated a wheelchair.

Mr Chimedza had indicated that having a wheelchair would relieve pressure on his wife, Primrose Madufu, who is now responsible for his every needs.

